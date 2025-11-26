After Wedding Postponed, Smriti Mandhana To Skip Amitabh Bachchan's <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i> Episode

Some moments on television feel extra special because they bring together people everyone is talking about. The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is one of those. Amitabh Bachchan will welcome several players from the Indian Women's Cricket team, the same team that lifted the World Cup earlier this month. The atmosphere is expected to be fun, relaxed and full of cricket stories.

The episode will feature captain Harmanpreet Kaur along with Harleen Kaur Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Head Coach Amol Muzumdar. However, one name that many viewers were hoping to see is missing. Star opener Smriti Mandhana is not part of the episode.

Smriti Mandhana Wedding News

Smriti Mandhana has been in the news all month, not just for cricket but also for her personal life. She was supposed to get married to singer Palaash Muchhal on November 23. The wedding was called off just hours before the ceremony because her father, Srinivas, had to be hospitalised after a heart attack.

In a surprising update, Smriti Mandhana has deleted all the wedding and engagement posts, including the proposal video. Her close friends, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil, have also removed the wedding announcement video. Fans are now curious about what happened, but for now, neither Smriti nor her family has shared anything more. On Wednesday, Smriti's father has been discharged from the hospital. But no update on her "postponed" marriage has been shared to date.

India's T20 World Cup Win

India wrapped up the 2025 T20 World Cup with a steady win at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on November 2. The team posted 298 for 7, the second-highest total in the tournament's history. South Africa tried to build momentum but could not stay in control. India stayed calm throughout and bowled them out for 246 in 45.3 overs, sealing a 52-run win.

Coming back to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Fans can also catch the episodes on Sony LIV.