Honey Singh Exclusive: "Shah Rukh Khan Held My Hand For 7 Hours At His Diwali Party"

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his childhood, his long-standing admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, and the extraordinary bond the two now share - a journey he still describes as "manifestation unfolding on its own."

Asked about his favourite memory with the Badshah of Bollywood, Honey Singh didn't hesitate.

"Honestly, it's our Delhi connection - that's how we bonded," he said. Their collaboration began with the blockbuster track Lungi Dance from Chennai Express, when Shah Rukh Khan personally called him to create the song.

But it was what happened after the film's success that left an everlasting mark.

"He told me, 'Come to my house for the Diwali party.' I said, 'What will I do there? I'll feel awkward. I don't know any Bollywood stars.' But he still called me," Singh shared.

What followed was something he never expected.

"You won't believe it - he held my hand for seven hours throughout the whole party. Whether it was Bachchan saab, Aishwarya, Madhuri - he introduced me to everyone, saying, 'This is the boy.'"

"It was very memorable," he added. "After that, I toured the world with Shah Rukh in 2013-2014."

Recalling his early years, Honey Singh said he had always been drawn towards music and performance.

"I was into music - I used to do kirtan in school, and after that I used to do bhangra. I even taught bhangra," he said, smiling at the memory. "I was basically the leader of the whole gang, always into entertainment from the beginning."

One moment from his school days still stands out sharply. "I think I was in 6th or 7th grade," he remembered. "Our class teacher once told me to bring my mother for a parent-teacher meeting. She attended to everyone else first, and in the end she told my mom: 'Your son wants to become Shah Rukh Khan. Even he is an M.A. in English, so make him study first - then he can become like him.'"

Honey Singh added, "And today, God has done it in such a way that I actually performed a song with Shah Rukh bhai. I have a relationship with him, he has his hand on my head. Somewhere, the manifestation keeps happening without you realising how far you've come."

Yo Yo Honey Singh is now gearing up for his upcoming world tour titled My Story, which is set to make a significant stop in India. NDTV Good Times will host the entire India leg across eleven cities.