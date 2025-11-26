"Naga Chaitanya Lived With Mom In Chennai, Got To Know Him When He Was A Young Man": Step-Mother Amala Akkineni

Nagarjuna's firstborn, Naga Chaitanya, shares a close bond with his stepmother, Amala Akkineni. However, things were different when he was a young child, as he lived in Chennai with his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati.

During a recent chat with NTV, Amala Akkineni spoke about her relationship with Naga Chaitanya and her biological son, Akhil.

In the interview, Amala explained, "To be very honest, I got to know Chaitanya when he was a young man because he mostly lived with his mother in Chennai. He grew up there and moved to Hyderabad for college. Of course, I was very much in touch with him, but I really got to know him when he moved to Hyderabad."

Speaking about his personality, she added, "He is a lovely human being. He has maturity and wisdom beyond his age. He is very responsible. He wouldn't do anything wrong. He has always had his own view on things and his own plans."

Amala was fully involved in raising her son, Akhil.

"Akhil, of course, is my son, and I have had a lot of influence on him," she shared. Amala also spoke about their parenting style and the values they instilled in both boys.

"We brought up our boys to be very independent—to take their own decisions. We taught them to analyse a situation, make their own choices, and own them regardless of the consequences. Sometimes things turn out well, and sometimes they don't, but that's how you learn," she said.

Nagarjuna's Two Families

In 1984, superstar Nagarjuna married Lakshmi Daggubati, the daughter of prominent Telugu producer D. Ramanaidu, founder of Suresh Productions.

Two years later, in 1986, the couple welcomed their son, Naga Chaitanya. However, when Chaitanya was just four years old, Nagarjuna and Lakshmi decided to part ways.

In 1992, Nagarjuna married Amala Akkineni, and they welcomed their son, Akhil, in 1994. Meanwhile, Lakshmi went on to marry businessman Sharath Vijayraghava.