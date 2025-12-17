Are Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Expecting Their First Baby? Nagarjuna Reacts

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married last year, on December 4, in an intimate ceremony. Rumours often swirl on social media about whether they are expecting their first child, and the power couple mostly refrains from reacting to these rumours. However, recently, Nagarjuna, the ace actor and father of Naga Chaitanya, was asked a similar question during an interview.

Nagarjuna was recently asked whether there is any truth in him "getting a promotion from father to grandfather." Initially, he tried to laugh off the question and walk away. When asked again about the speculation circulating on social media, Nagarjuna replied to Suman TV, "I'll let you know when the time is right."



About Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding

Sharing Naga and Sobhita's wedding pics last year, Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita - you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whom he met during the filming of their 2010 hit Ye Maaya Chesave. They got married in 2017, and the couple announced their separation in 2021.

Recently, Samantha began a new chapter in her life and married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony on December 1 in Coimbatore.



