Sunjay Kapur's Sister Alleges 'Outsider' Priya Sachdev Is Drawing Rs 5 Crore Salary: "My Mother Gets Rs 12 Lakh"

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur has hit back strongly at allegations made by Priya Sachdev Kapur, amid an ongoing family dispute over the Kapur estate.

Mandhira reacted to Priya's recent claim in court that their mother, Rani Kapur, continues to receive more than Rs 21 lakh per month from the company, along with her personal expenses being taken care of, just as they were when Sunjay was alive. Calling the claim misleading, Mandhira alleged that it is Priya who is actually taking home several crores every month.

Mandhira addressed the controversy during an appearance on the InControversial podcast, where she spoke at length about the financial arrangements and the ongoing feud within the family.

"There is a difference between blood and an outsider. When my father was alive, my mother was getting much more than what she did even when my brother was alive and that's the truth. Unfortunately she never checked what she was getting... Now, we are checking on whatever is going on. It is shameful that she is only getting Rs12 lakh. It was Rs 21 lakh but after tax and other deductions, she used to get Rs 3 lakh which has now dropped to Rs 12 lakh," Mandhira said.

She further alleged that Priya's monthly income from the business is far higher. "But the outsider is getting close to I would think Rs 3 to Rs 5 crore every month. Because she is getting Rs 1 crore from just one company and she has taken over everything. She is getting Rs 5 crore, and the creator of the company is getting Rs 12 lakh." she claimed.

"She (Priya) is not doing any favour to anyone. It is coming from the company. She thinks she is looking after my mother? I think she needs to have a reality check and rephrase that," she said further.

Mandhira added, "It (the company) is still with my mother as my father will always be associated with Sona not Sachdev's not matter how much they try and want, but that is not going to happen. She is not the face of the family or the company. She shouldn't even be around."



About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in London. His cremation took place on June 19 at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi, with close family and associates in attendance.

He was the chairman of Sona Comstar and was previously married to actor Karisma Kapoor. They have two children together, Samaira and Kiaan. After their divorce in 2016, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, and the couple has a son named Azarias. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Currently, legal disputes over Sunjay Kapur's multibillion-dollar estate are underway between his children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev Kapur.



