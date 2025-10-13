Salman Khan Slams <i>Sikandar</i> Director AR Murugadoss For Accusing Him Of Coming Late On Set

Salman Khan alone became the highlight of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19, as he slammed directors AR Murugadoss and Abhinav Kashyap for pointing fingers at him. While Salman Khan strongly refuted Abhinav Kashyap's multiple allegations with sharp words, he took a jibe at AR Murugadoss on a light-hearted note.

Sikandar director AR Murugadoss once said that Salman Khan came late to the set.

Comedian Ravi Gupta asked Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19 to name a recent film he regrets doing. Salman didn't name the film directly. Instead, he delivered a solid punch.

Salman said in a sarcastic tone, "Lekin kya hai na, main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha." (I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM and that created issues. This is what the director said, but my rib was broken. Recently, another picture of his was released, and the actor of the film used to reach the set by 6.)

Sikandar didn't do well at the box office, and Salman Khan didn't spare producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

"Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South mein picture ki," said Salman. (Initially, the film belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, but later Sajid escaped. Then, Murugadoss also left and made a film in the South.)

Taking a jibe at Madharaasi's box office failure, Salman said, "Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi....(smiles), Sikandar se badi blockbuster." (He has directed a film called Madharaasi. It is a very big and a bigger blockbuster than Sikandar.)

About Sikandar

Released on Eid this year, Salman Khan's Sikandar failed to emerge as a blockbuster. This is the first film in which Salman Khan teamed up with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. The film starred Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore.

Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, the film minted Rs 176 crore.