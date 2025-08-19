<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Media Set Visit Hampered By Mumbai Floods

Mumbai floods played spoilt sport on the media set visit of the Bigg Boss Season 19 house. Mediapersons from different outlets across the country were supposed to enter the Bigg Boss house on Tuesday, days ahead of the premiere.

The upcoming season of the popular reality series is set to premiere on August 24, 2025 at 10:30 pm on Colors and JioHotstar. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to return as the host of Bigg Boss.

But the junket was called off by the makers in the wake of the incessant rains that have brought Mumbai to a standstill.

According to reports, the PR team of Bigg Boss 19 said they have put the promotional activities related to the web series on hold for the time being.

"Due to heavy rains and waterlogging in the city, the Bigg Boss house tour and related activities have been put on hold for now. We regret the inconvenience. We will keep you informed on further developments, depending on the situation with the rains," read the message.

The trailer of Bigg Boss 19 was released earlier this month. In Salman Khan's words, the new edition of the show will not only going to be "crazy", but "democrazy".

Every small or big decision will be taken by the housemates, he said in the trailer.

Salman Khan, in the trailer, is seen singing, "Aisa pehli baar hua hai 18-19 saalon mein".

Bigg Boss 19's theme this year is Gharwalon ki Sarkaar. Unlike the other seasons, the power will not lie in the hands of one, but the Bigg Boss house will run as per everyone's advice.

The official list of the Bigg Boss contestants is yet to be revealed.