Mahhi Vij Posts Pic With Ex-Husband Jay Bhanushali After Viral Cryptic Posts: "Stop Making It Dirty"

Actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially announced their divorce on Sunday after months of speculation. The couple decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage. In a joint post, they emphasized that there's no "villain" behind their decision and committed to remaining friends while co-parenting their three children.

Hours after the announcement, Mahhi Vij shared cryptic Instagram Stories that sparked online buzz, with many assuming they were aimed at Jay. She quickly clarified by posting a picture with her ex-husband and slamming the media for spreading rumours.

Slamming the media, Mahhi wrote: "Yeah, this is us. For likes and comments, media can stoop to any level. My stories are not for Jay—stop making it dirty just like your journalism."

The Stories That Sparked Buzz

Here are the Instagram Stories that grabbed attention:

"I love people who love my kids. They have a special place in my heart forever."

"Be the reason why people believe in beautiful souls, kind hearts, and good energy. Never stop being a good person."

"You will end up really disappointed if you think people will do for you as you do for them.

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi shared this note on social media: "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.

"Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali."

The couple married in 2011. In 2017, they adopted daughters Khushi and Rajveer. They welcomed biological daughter Tara in 2019. On the work front, Mahhi made her TV comeback after nine years with Sehar Hone Ko Hai, while Jay hosted a dance reality show in 2024.