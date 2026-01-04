Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage: "There Is No Villain In This Story"

TV actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have finally put an end to months of speculation around their marriage. The couple, who had been at the centre of divorce rumours for a while now, have officially confirmed that they are parting ways.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the duo made it clear that the decision was mutual. “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back,” they wrote.

What stood out the most in their message was the emphasis on their children. The couple shares three kids – Tara, Khushi and Rajveer – and co-parenting is clearly their top priority. “For the sake of our children Tara, Khushi, Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” they mentioned.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij also addressed the chatter and assumptions that often follow celebrity separations. “There is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision,” they noted, requesting people not to jump to conclusions.

The note ended on a respectful note, with Jay saying that he and Mahhi will continue to respect and support each other.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in 2011. In 2017, they adopted their house help's children, Khushi and Rajveer. Two years later, in 2019, they welcomed their daughter Tara. The couple also appeared together on the fifth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

ALSO READ: Amid Jay Bhanushali Divorce Rumours, Mahhi Vij Denies Rs 5 Crore Alimony Demand: "Show Me Proof"