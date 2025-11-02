Amid Jay Bhanushali Divorce Rumours, Mahhi Vij Denies Rs 5 Crore Alimony Demand: "Show Me Proof"

Whispers about Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's relationship have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. From claims of a divorce to reports of a Rs 5 crore alimony demand – rumours have been flying thick and fast. Now, Mahhi has finally decided to address the noise, but in her own calm way.

The actress shared a video on her YouTube channel, asking everyone to stop jumping to conclusions. “Please don't believe any news until I say it myself. Respect our privacy and our children's privacy,” she said.

Mahhi Vij did not confirm or deny whether she and Jay have parted ways, but she did make one thing clear – the talk about her asking for alimony is untrue. “Those saying I have signed papers — please show me proof. Show me the documents before making such claims,” she added.

Mahhi Vij also shared how these constant stories affect their family, especially their kids. “Nowadays, every child has a phone. These kinds of news stories impact them. My son even sent me a report and asked me, ‘What's going on, Mama?'” Mahhi revealed.

Even though the actress chose not to open up about the current state of her marriage, her words about Jay Bhanushali spoke volumes. “Jay is my family and will always be my family. He's a wonderful father and a wonderful human being,” she said.

Mahhi and Jay have been together for over a decade. The couple got married in 2011 and are parents to three children – Tara, Khushi and Rajveer.

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij is best known for her roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. She has also been part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushal was last seen in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television in 2023.