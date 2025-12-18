First Look Of <i>Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal</i> Offers A Glimpse Into An AI Powered Mythological Epic

The first look of Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal was unveiled on Thursday, offering fans an early glimpse into the upcoming mythological film based on the life of Lord Hanuman.

The first-look video, released on social media, introduces the scale and tone of the project, which draws from Indian mythology and focuses on the life and legacy of Hanuman, a central figure in the Ramayana.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar.

Speaking about joining the team, Mapuskar expressed his excitement about the project, calling it both "thrilling and daunting".

"Taking on a project that so fearlessly embraces innovation is both thrilling and daunting. I love exploring various genres in cinema, and telling a story using progressive technology like generative AI is very exciting for me. The story of Lord Hanuman is timeless, filled with strength, devotion and purpose, and it is a rare opportunity to helm a film that both honours India's spiritual heritage and pioneers the future of filmmaking. I am excited to join hands with Vikram and Vijay to explore storytelling in a completely new dimension and eternally thankful to be given this opportunity," Rajesh Mapuskar said, as quoted in a press note.

According to a press release previously shared by the makers, Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal is being developed as India's first AI-powered theatrical film. The project reportedly involves a team of over 50 engineers from Galleri5, the technology arm of Collective Artists Network, working alongside cultural scholars, literary experts and writers to maintain authenticity in the narrative.

The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026.

