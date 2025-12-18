<i>Bha Bha Ba</i> Review: Dileep's No-Logic Revenge Comedy Is A Massive Misfire

Bha Bha Ba, an acronym for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam (fear, devotion, respect), is Malayalam actor Dileep's first film release after his acquittal in the Kerala actor rape case that has been in court for eight years. While Dileep recently walked free from the case, the verdict has been met with mixed sentiments in Kerala - much like the reactions to this insipid film. Directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar and written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef, Bha Bha Ba was touted as an action comedy but is, at its core, a revenge drama that takes on a meta avatar.

The film relies heavily on nostalgia, satire and Dileep's once-beloved comical on-screen persona that was popular in the late 1990s and 2000s. In Bha Bha Ba, the actor essays the role of a quirky, loud man who constantly gets caught in a web of misunderstandings, social satire and exaggerated situations. The role depends more on his expressions, timing and dialogue delivery than on emotional depth. In the first half, Dileep brings in his old-school casual humour to establish familiarity with the audience and showcase his adeptness at situational comedy.

However, as the film progresses, the comedy becomes repetitive. With no character arc in the second half and a hastily inserted social message, his performance ends up making little impact. The role is far from career-defining and is, in fact, quite forgettable in today's cinematic landscape. Dileep appears to have chosen this story out of familiarity and comfort rather than as an attempt to present something new or challenging.

The writers - Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef - have built a weak revenge drama around a character that lacks depth. On paper, a crazed character embarking on a revenge spree involving a kidnapping incident for reasons he believes are justified sounds promising, but it fails to translate effectively on screen. The film struggles with pacing and tonal consistency, and the screenplay is riddled with repetition, rehashing similar situations in different forms.

The narrative begins to drag and feel stretched, and the lack of depth in character arcs makes it difficult for the story to connect with the audience. What begins as a comedy-driven first half suddenly shifts gears into a social message-heavy second half, with the two halves feeling disconnected. The meta elements also go into overdrive, and with constant references to Malayalam and Tamil cinema of the past - many of which may be lost on viewers - Bha Bha Ba is certainly not everyone's cup of tea.

The presence of actors such as Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Ashokan, Redin Kingsley, and Sidharth Bharatan is meant to elevate the film, but they are reduced to mere comic props. Most of these supporting roles exist only to trigger humour, create confusion, or amplify the protagonist's situations, and are consequently shallow. The female characters are equally forgettable and insignificant, offering nothing beyond surface-level amusement. The focus remains firmly on Dileep, with the rest of the cast serving only to boost his antics rather than leave any lasting impression. That said, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan do manage to raise a smile, largely because of their self-mocking performances.

What adds some value to Bha Bha Ba is the extended cameo by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays an ardent Thalapathy Vijay fan. Called Ghilli Bala, Mohanlal's one-liners and character are standout moments that leverage his immense star power. The film also reunites Dileep and Mohanlal on screen after 14 years; the last films they appeared in together were Christian Brothers and China Town, both released in 2011. It is hard not to see Mohanlal's presence as an attempt to boost Dileep's sagging career in the aftermath of the Kerala actor rape case, in which he remained an accused until December 8.

While Bha Bha Ba's attempt to deliver a social message may be acknowledged, several aspects of the film can also be perceived as an effort to rehabilitate Dileep's public image following the events of the past eight years. The kidnapping sequence, references to his face being plastered all over town, his assertion that he would get even with the media, and repeated emphasis on the law taking its course all point in this direction.

Dileep became a massive star in Kerala thanks to his superb comic timing and a series of middle-class, comedy-driven family entertainers that struck a chord with audiences in the late 1990s and 2000s. He excelled at relatable characters, and his biggest successes were rooted in clean, situational comedy rather than slapstick alone. His underdog charm further endeared him to audiences, helping him build a strong fan base. In recent years, however, Dileep has struggled to recreate that magic on screen, and Bha Bha Ba goes down as yet another failed attempt in his career today.