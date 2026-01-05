After Years Of Cold War, Sonam Kapoor Wishes Deepika Padukone On Her 40th Birthday

Deepika Padukone rang in her 40th birthday on January 5 with wishes pouring in from across the film fraternity. Among the many messages, it was Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Story that stole the spotlight.

The post, featuring a throwback picture of the two actresses, read, "Happy Birthday Deepika."

For fans who have followed their relationship over the years, the gesture felt loaded with history.

Cold War Between Deepika And Sonam

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor entered the industry at the same time and were immediately pitted against one another for films, endorsements, and more.

Their shared past with Ranbir Kapoor only added fuel to the narrative. Industry gossip intensified after Deepika reunited with Ranbir for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and attended his birthday bash - an event Sonam was reportedly not invited to, leading to whispers of growing discomfort between the two.

Their Appearance On Koffee With Karan

The rivalry became impossible to ignore after their joint appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 3. The duo's camaraderie, laced with playful digs - especially aimed at Ranbir - became the talk of the town.

By the next season, things had clearly changed. Appearing with her father, Anil Kapoor, Sonam made several pointed remarks when Deepika's name came up. Asked for fashion advice for Deepika, Sonam replied, "Create your own style." She followed it up with comparisons that many felt were unmistakably loaded, "Katrina (Kaif) is herself... Even if Katrina wears jeans and a t-shirt and has her hair in a ponytail... I'd rather have that than someone who is like 'I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months'."

The tension deepened when Sonam described Deepika as a "good girl gone bad" and remarked that the one thing Deepika had which she did not was "an over enthusiastic PR team." At the time, both actresses were reportedly managed by the same agency, and Sonam was believed to feel undermined by stories suggesting Deepika was landing projects and endorsements at her expense.

Even social causes became a flashpoint. When Deepika publicly announced her support for mental health awareness, Sonam soon stated that if she ever aligned herself with a cause, she would do so without showcasing it on social media.

