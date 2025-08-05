Why Salman Khan Warned Indira Krishnan Before She Slapped Him During <i>Tere Naam</i> Shoot

Seasoned actor Indira Krishnan, who will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, recalled an anecdote from Salman Khan's Tere Naam where she played the elder sister to the character played by Bhumika Chawla. During a slapping scene in the film, Salman played a prank on her and warned her not to slap him, else her career would be "finished".

Indira didn't realize it was a prank and started crying. Not only Salman Khan, but his bodyguard also joined him during the mischief.

During a recent conversation, Indira recalled Salman Khan's exact words, "Aap thappad maarogi toh phir kuch bhi hosakta hai. Aap dekhlo iska phir kya honewala hai (If you slap me, then anything can happen. You see what is going to happen to her next),"

Recalling what Salman's bodyguard told her, she said, "Ma'am aapne kya kardiya? Press waale aagaye. Aap van mai jaake baith jaao (Ma'am, what have you done? The press people have come. You go and sit in the van)."

Though Indira had an inkling that they were playing a prank on her, but their "superlative" performances made her believe that it was the truth.

"When I looked outside, I could see media people there. Although it was common for reporters to come to film sets back then, it did not strike me at that time. They even said, 'Ma'am, you will be banned from the industry. Kya kardiya aapne, thappad maar diya Bhai ko?!' I started crying. Although they eventually revealed that it was a prank, they went on with it for about one hour," she recalled with a smile.

Indira Krishnan was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She acted in films like Holiday, Tathastu, Team: The Force, Aaj Ka Ravan.

Indira Krishnan shared in vivid details how Salman Khan played a prank on her during the shooting of Tere Naam.