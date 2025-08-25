Neha Dhupia On Criticism For Being "Pregnant Before Marriage": "At Least, I'm On The Same List As Neena Gupta And Alia Bhatt"

Neha Dhupia's wedding to actor Angad Bedi in 2018 took many by surprise. The couple's intimate ceremony and sudden wedding announcement left fans shocked, as they had never publicly spoken about dating.

A few months later, when they welcomed their daughter Mehr, Neha became the subject of online chatter, with a section of people criticising her for being "pregnant before marriage".

What's Happening

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, Neha addressed the criticism she faced.

"I married Angad (Bedi) and after six months we welcomed our daughter (Mehr). But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, 'How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya? (How did this happen?)" she said.

The actor added that such remarks continue to come her way, but she has learned to take them lightly.

She added, "Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage. I feel, at least, I'm on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous."

Background

Neena Gupta had her daughter, Masaba, with cricketer Vivian Richards, while Alia Bhatt, who began dating Ranbir Kapoor in 2018, married him in April 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.

Neha shared that the backlash pushed her to start her initiative 'Freedom to Feed', which focuses on pregnancy, breastfeeding, and postpartum recovery.

"We need to normalise discussions around women's health instead of treating them as taboo. [I wanted] to spread awareness, break myths, and remind women they are not alone in this journey. These subjects should not be swept under the rug. If I'm being trolled for talking about things that affect half the population, then so be it. I'm not going to stop," she said.