Alia Bhatt Calls Herself A 'Yami Gautam Fan' After Watching <i>Haq</i>, Actor Reacts

Yami Gautam has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance in Haq. Recently, Alia Bhatt took to social media to praise the film, calling herself a 'Yami Gautam fan.'

In a heartfelt appreciation post, Alia shared a still of Yami Gautam from Haq and wrote, "Queen Yami, you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq. One of my top female performances of all time. As I mentioned over the phone, too am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all."

Yami reacted to the post, saying, "It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for each other, celebrating this empowerment today & every day!"

Yami Gautam's Gratitude Post For Haq

A few days ago, Yami wrote a long note expressing her gratitude. She began, "Before we usher in a new Friday at the movies - especially this one, which is going to be an important & special one (personally :-)) - I wanted to take a moment to express my words of gratitude."

She continued, "In this new era of constant surround sound in the form of multiple reviewers, multiple cinephiles, multiple trade analysts, multiple benchmarks of a film being a success or not, right from day 1-with the biggest Mondays, fastest Tuesdays, head-spinning Wednesdays-there came a small film of mine-#HAQ! Thank you for giving it so much respect, integrity & honour."

Yami added, "Having said that, every film has its own journey & comes with a learning curve which I take a very thorough note of. During the course of this release, I came across a phrase-'Yami ka haq', which was very sweet & courtesy of a couple of kind media members & audience."

She went on, "As an artist, I still don't know what shall be a true validation for me & what can culminate into being my 'right'. But I guess the beauty of my profession lies in this mystery. And this is what shall keep me going, continue giving my best, looking for fresh stories, fearlessly & direct Dil-se."

Yami concluded, "I hope we are able to protect the integrity of our line of work from being plagued. In the end, as a member of this magical world called films, I want to say-good cinema should win... good cinema shall win. We will meet again, another Friday."

About Haq

Directed by Suparn Verma, the courtroom drama Haq features Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum.

