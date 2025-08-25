Farida Jalal Recalls Meeting Aryan Khan On SRK's Film Sets: "<i>Nanhe-Munne Se The</i>, Proud He Has Become A Director Now"

At the trailer event of Love In Vietnam, veteran actor Farida Jalal on Monday fondly spoke about meeting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan as a child on a film set.

The cinema veteran, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in several films such as Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jayenge, Yes Boss, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also wished Aryan Khan all the best for his directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

"Duaein hain unke liye (He has all my prayers). Yes, we met on the set. He was very young. Nanhe-munne se the (He was tiny). I'm very, very proud of the fact that he has become a director now. May God bless him with all the success," Farida Jalal told reporters at the event in Mumbai.

The actor, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's maiden web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently opened up about her mother-like bond with Shah Rukh Khan.

"I had the opportunity of being with him in so many films. He was so full of life. I have never seen this kind of energy in anyone. I have enjoyed every moment of my journey with him.

"I have done so many films with him, played his mother. I really feel that feeling of a mother-son relationship with Shah Rukh. I really feel that and since he didn't have a mother in his life I used to always feel that I should give him more and more of all the mamta (motherly love) I can. It would come naturally to me," she had said.

So, Farida Jalal's feelings for Aryan Khan is like that of a grandmother who is beaming with pride as her grandson gears up to step into the spotlight. Come September 18, when The Ba***ds of Bollywood premieres on Netflix, all eyes will be on how Aryan Khan fares as a debutant, regardless of the fact that he would be behind the camera.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Gets Emotional As He Calls Aryan Khan On Stage At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview Launch: "Mera Beta Apna Pehla..."