Shah Rukh Khan Gets Emotional As He Calls Aryan Khan On Stage At <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Preview Launch: "<i>Mera Beta Apna Pehla</i>..."

The preview of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was unveiled today. Aryan Khan's directorial debut was met with a lot of enthusiasm and a massive crowd cheering for him. The Internet reactions were also positive, and there are high expectations riding on the series now.

Shah Rukh Khan was a proud father as he took over the stage to introduce the cast of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. But what struck a chord are his emotional words as he called his son, Aryan Khan, on stage.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were present at the preview launch of their son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, earlier today.

As the Jawan star called Aryan Khan on stage, he said, "Main bohot shukraguzaar hoon Mumbai ki iss pavitra dharti ka, is desh ki pavitra dharti ka, jisne mujhe mauka diya ki main aap logon ko 30 saal tak entertain karne ki koshish kar sakun. Aaj bohot khaas din hai, kyunki isi pavitra dharti par mera beta bhi apna pehla kadam rakh raha hai. Bahut accha ladka hai. (I am deeply grateful to the sacred land of Mumbai, to the sacred land of this country, which gave me the opportunity to try and entertain you all for 30 years. Today is a very special day because on this very land, my son is taking his first step. He's a very good boy.")

He further added, "Toh aaj jab woh aapke saamne aayega, aur agar aapko uska kaam accha lage, toh uske liye taaliyan bajaiyega. Aur un taaliyon mein thodi si dua bhi rakhna, thodi si prarthna bhi rakhna. Aur jaise ki maine aapse pichli baar kaha tha, jo pyaar aap logon ne mujhe diya hai, uska 150% aap use dena. (So today, when he comes before you, and if you like his work, please applaud for him. And in those applause, keep a little blessing, a little prayer too. And as I had told you earlier, the love you have given me, give him 150% of that.")

Shah Rukh Khan also welcomed the remaining cast members of the upcoming series featuring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor - all of whom shared insights into their characters and experience shooting this no-filter series.

Aryan Khan On The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Aryan Khan spoke about creating a story inspired by real emotions and human ambition, saying, "With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision, helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before."

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.

Shah Rukh Khan was happy and emotional as he called his son Aryan Khan on stage at the preview launch of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. He also requested the audience to give Aryan Khan, 150% of the massive love that they have given him all through these years.

