How Shah Rukh Reacted To Aryan Khan Making An Edgy Show: "Will He Put Mannat CCTV On YouTube?"

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father today. The actor launched his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Wednesday at a star-studded preview event in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has backed the Netflix series through his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, at the special showcase opened up about initially having mixed feelings about The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The actor said he was a bit sceptical when Aryan Khan first told him about making a show on Bollywood.

"When Aryan told me he was going to make a show on Bollywood, that it would be raw, edgy, and would have some madness to it," he said.

"I thought, 'Is he going to share the CCTV footage of Mannat on YouTube?'" Shah Rukh Khan quipped.

The actor-producer, however, later heaped praises on his son's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, calling it something that was "fresh and unique".

"If I'm being honest, it took me a while to really catch on and catch the tone of the show. Once I did, I was completely drawn in and honestly, I'm really, really happy about it.

"But not only about the show, the entire cast that has come together for the story because it's the characters that breathe life in a story and create magic on screen. Hindi mein boloon toh bahut hee dhaasu acting ki hai sabne, bahut hee phaadoo performances hain sabke (If I say it in Hindi, then all actors have a done fantastic job, the performances are fabulous)" Shah Rukh Khan said.

The highly-anticipated show follows an ambitious outsider, played by Lakshya, and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. It also stars Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Bobby Deol, and Gautami Kapoor, with cameos by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan Khan. It will start streaming on Netflix from September 18.

