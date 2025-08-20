One-Handed Shah Rukh Khan Can Do <i>"Bahut Kuch, National Award Bhi Utha Sakta Hoon"</i>

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh on Wednesday for the first time spoke to the media about his shoulder injury. The actor, who won the Best Actor National Film Award for his 2023 film Jawan earlier this month, was addressing reporters at the preview launch event of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai.



Shah Rukh Khan, who appeared on the stage wearing a black sling, addressed the elephant in the room (his injury) right at the outset.



"Let me first answer all the questions that all these journalists who have gathered here may have in their mind. What happened to my hand? I had a shoulder injury, and got a minor surgery, actually it was a major surgery. It will take me a couple of months to recover. Lekin, bahut kuch, National Award bhi utha sakta hoon (However, my one hand is enough to lift the National Award)," the actor said, amid hoots and a round of applause from the media.



Shah Rukh Khan shared a video statement on social media on August 2, 2025, a day after he won the National Award, his first in a career spanning 33 years.



Shah Rukh Khan said there are many tasks that he can mostly carry out with one hand, including brushing his teeth and eating food. But there was one thing for which he needs two hands.



"And, that is to gather all your love," he added.



In July, there were reports that the 60-year-old actor injured himself on the set of his upcoming movie King. The highly-anticipated film is directed by his Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand and also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone.



The 71st National Film Awards is expected to be held in a few months.



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, as a doting father to Aryan Khan, is leaving no stone unturned to make his son's first rodeo in showbiz a success.



