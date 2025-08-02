Injured Shah Rukh Khan On Winning His First National Award: "It's A Reminder That What I Do Matters"

Shah Rukh Khan won his first-ever National Award in a career spanning over three decades. On Friday, the actor won the Best Actor award for his role in Jawan at the 71st National Film Awards.

What's Happening

After the big win, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video message on Instagram and said that he was "overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility".

In the video, Shah Rukh's right arm was in a sling, following an injury sustained during the shoot of his upcoming film King.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime," he said.

"A national award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition, not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving back. This award is a reminder for me that acting is not just work but a responsibility, to show the truth on the screen. I am grateful for all the love," he added.

The actor thanked the award jury, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and his recent collaborators - directors Rajkumar Hirani (Dunki), Siddharth Anand (Pathaan), and especially Atlee.

"Thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in 'Jawan' and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award. Atlee sir, this is like you say 'mass'," he said.

Shah Rukh also acknowledged the contribution of his team and management.

"I want to thank my team and management, which works tirelessly with me. They bear with me, my eccentricities and impatience and give me their full attention and make me look much better than I am... like even now in this video. This award, without their perseverance and love would not be possible at all. Thank you so much for everything you do," he shared.

He went on to thank his family, including his wife and children.

"My wife and kids who, over the last few years, give me so much more love and care as if I'm the kid in the house and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that," he added.

He concluded the message by thanking his fans and promising to return to the big screen soon.

"Thank you for all the cheers and all the tears, and really, thank you for pausing your scrolling while watching my award. This award is for you, as each award is and yeah, I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I'll be back in theaters and soon on the screen. So till then, just with one hand," he said.

Background

Shah Rukh shared the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his role in 12th Fail. Shah Rukh was honoured for his performance in Atlee's 2023 action drama Jawan, a box office blockbuster that earned over Rs 1,100 crore globally. The film saw him in dual roles, as Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad.

On the professional front, he will next be seen in King.

