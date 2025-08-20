In <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Preview, Aryan Khan Hits <i>Bahut</i> Hard With Punches And Drama

With mega expectations riding on Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview sets the tone as it is packed with romance and drama with a quintessential touch of classic Bollywood extravaganza. It is all set to drop on Netflix on September 18, 2025.

The preview of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was unveiled today. It opens with the dialogue, "Mumbai, City of Dreams, but yeh shehar sab ka nahi hota." And the lead actor, Lakshya, is introduced with much aplomb as Aasmaan Singh. He packs in punches and says all the right things as someone who it out there to make his mark in the film industry.

The dialogue that strikes a chord the most is probably, "Kuch log hero ke ghar pehda hote hai...aur kuch log hero pehda hote hai." A classic take on the insider-outsider debate in the big bad world of Bollywood.

In one scene, Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya) is asked if he'll do anything for stardom, to which he responds, "Bilkul nahi. Sitaare toh bahut hai, par aasmaan bas ek."

Raghav Juyal is the quintessential best friend, Aakash, who wants to party with his friend Aasmaan after he delivers his biggest blockbuster. Bobby Deol plays superstar Ajay Talvar, and Saher Bambbar is his daughter. Mona Singh plays Aryan Khan's onscreen mother while Manish Chaudhari plays a producer.

Shah Rukh Khan introduced the cast of the show - Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor - all of whom shared insights into their characters and experience shooting this no-filter series.

Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh have cameos to watch out for, raising the excitement all the more.

Aryan spoke about creating a story inspired by real emotions and human ambition, saying, "With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision-helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before."

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.

