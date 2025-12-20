Gauri Khan On Aryan Khan's Debutant Director Win At NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: "Off To Design A New Cabinet For All Your Awards"

Aryan Khan was honoured with the Best Debutant Director of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year event held in New Delhi on Friday.

After receiving the award, he dedicated it to his mother and interior designer, Gauri Khan.

Now, Gauri Khan has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for her son's big win.

Sharing his speech, she wrote: "Thank you for making me the happiest and proudest @aryan... now off to design a new cabinet to hold all your awards!! @ndtv."

How Aryan Khan Thanked His Mother In His Winning Speech

He said: "First, I would like to thank the cast, crew, and Netflix for believing in a first-time director. Congratulations to all the winners tonight-this is my first award. I hope to win more. Mere dad ke tarah, mujhe bhi awards bahut pasand hai, but yeh award unke liye nahi, meri mom ke liye hai kyuki meri mom mujhse humesha kehti hai jaldi sona, logo ka mazaak nahi udaana aur gaali-galoch bilkul nahi aur aaj inhi sab cheezo ke liye, NDTV ne mujhe yeh award de diya. So, thanks NDTV for making my mom the happiest woman in the world, and I know aaj ghar jaa kar mujhe thodi kam daant padegi."

About Aryan Khan

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Aryan Khan attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and television production from the University of Southern California in 2020. As a child, he debuted in acting as young Rahul in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and voiced characters like Dash Parr in the Hindi The Incredibles (2004) and Simba in Hindi versions of The Lion King (2019) and Mufasa: The Lion King (2024).

Aryan served as creator, showrunner, writer, and director for the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

NDTV introduced its Indian of the Year awards in 2003, focusing on transformative figures across similar fields who embody India's identity and progress. Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian of the Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories, spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.