Aryan Khan Shows Off His Debutant Director Trophy In First Post After NDTV Indian Of The Year Win

Aryan Khan, who was named the Debutant Director Of The Year at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 last week, on Monday said receiving the award was an honour.

The newcomer was recognised for the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, his directorial debut.

Aryan Khan's First Post After Winning Debutant Director Of The Year Award

In what was his first post after being named Debutant Director Of The Year, Aryan Khan shared his picture holding the award high in an Instagram post.

"Thank you NDTV it's an honour @ndtvindia," he wrote along with a gold medal emoji.

NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 marked Aryan Khan's first-ever appearance on a public stage.

Aryan Khan's First Award Acceptance Speech

In his award acceptance speech, the upcoming filmmaker thanked the cast and crew of The Ba***ds of Bollywood for believing in him.

"This is my first award. I hope to win more. Mere dad ke tarah, mujhe bhi awards bohot pasand hai, but yeh award unke liye nahi, meri mom ke liye hai... (Just like my dad, I also like awards a lot. But this award is not for him, but for my mom)"

"My mother tells me, 'Jaldi sona, logon ka mazaak mat udaana, aur gaali-galoj to bilkul mat karna (Sleep early, don't make fun of people, and don't abuse at all).' So, thank you NDTV for making my mom the happiest person today. Aaj ghar jaake thodi kam daant padegi (Today, I will be scolded a bit less)" he had said.

What Gauri Khan Said After Aryan Khan's First Award

Aryan Khan dedicated his first award to interior designer and his mother Gauri Khan.

The proud mother shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing "Thank you for making me the happiest and proudest @aryan... now off to design a new cabinet to hold all your awards!! @ndtv."

At the NDTV Indian Of The Year, Aryan Khan was accompanied by his maternal grandmother Savita Chhibber, who was also happy to see her grandson receive his first award.

Aryan Khan also watched a clip of Bollywood superstar and his father, Shah Rukh Khan winning the Entertainer, Hindi Cinema award at the NDTV Indian of the Year ceremony in 2007.

