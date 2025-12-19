Aryan Khan Watches Dad Shah Rukh Khan Receive NDTV Indian Of The Year Award 2007

At the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025, Aryan Khan was honoured with the Debutant Director of the Year Award. He won over the audience with his stellar series The Ba***ds of Bollywood as a debut director.

The moment arrived when a clip was played of Shah Rukh Khan winning the Entertainer, Hindi Cinema award at the NDTV Indian of the Year ceremony in 2007 - a trip down memory lane. It was indeed special, years later, to see his son Aryan Khan winning hearts with his first project as a debut director and bagging a spot in the same prestigious event.

When asked about the secret behind his universal appeal, Shah Rukh had said, "I don't know. I have been working for 17 years, and I don't have a mantra except for the cliched answers that I work hard, I am very honest, I love my family, I try to entertain as many people as I can, and of course, pay my taxes."

Aryan Khan's Speech After Winning Debutant Director Of The Year Award

After receiving the award, he said, "First, I would like to thank the cast, crew, and Netflix for believing in a first-time director. Congratulations to all the winners tonight-this is my first award. I hope to win more. Mere dad ke tarah, mujhe bhi awards bahut pasand hai, but yeh award unke liye nahi, meri mom ke liye hai..."

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Produced by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet unpredictable world of Bollywood.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian of the Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories-spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.