On Aryan Khan's 28th Birthday, Sweet Messages From Suhana, Ananya, And <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Stars

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is celebrating his 28th birthday today (November 12). The star kid, who made his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been receiving an outpouring of love on his big day.

Aryan Khan's sister, actress Suhana Khan, uploaded a sweet picture with the birthday boy on her Instagram Stories. "Happy Birthday. Love you the most," read the adorable note.

Ananya Panday wished Aryan Khan by sharing a million-dollar photo on social media. Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor were also part of the frame. Ananya captioned the post, "Smileeee, it's your birthday."

Shanaya Kapoor re-shared a collage on her Instagram Stories, wishing Aryan Khan a "Happy Birthday." The first image was a BTS snap from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, while the other was a throwback gem featuring Aryan and Shanaya in their childhood days.

Kajol extended her greetings to Aryan Khan by posting a selfie from The Ba***ds of Bollywood's premiere night in Mumbai. The actress smiled alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan, writing, "Cheers to new beginnings and bigger dreams. Have a wonderful birthday."

Raghav Juyal, who was a part of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, treated fans to a fun video enjoying a bike ride with Aryan Khan. His lovely message read, “Happy birthday, brother. You are number 1.”

Joining the bandwagon was Rajat Bedi, who made a comeback in the film industry with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He penned a beautiful poem for Aryan Khan that read, “A STAR was born, a spark so bright, who turns each dream into pure light. With vision, fire, and heart so true. The world feels bigger, thanks to you.”

“May joy and love be yours today, as candles glow and hearts all say HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARYAN, shining one. Your journey's only just begun. NOW THIS LITTLE PART OF MY LIFE IS CALLED HAPPINESS,” he added.

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on September 18. Headlined by the Kill movie fame, Lakshya Lalwani, the series revolves around the dark side of the film industry, where success often comes at a cost.

