Prabhas Stuns Fans With Joker-Inspired Look In <i>The Raja Saab</i> Trailer 2.0, Internet Says 'Took Arshad Warsi's Statement Too Seriously'

Prabhas has once again set the internet abuzz with his looks in Maruthi's upcoming entertainer, The Raja Saab. A brief yet striking shot at the end of trailer 2.0 has sparked widespread discussion, with fans convinced that the actor has cleverly responded to Arshad Warsi's controversial "joker" remark from 2024.

In the closing moments of the trailer, Prabhas appears in a dark suit, his head lowered, gripping a massive hammer. As he lifts his face towards the camera, viewers see white face paint with colourful markings, bearing a resemblance to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. The moment has left fans reading deeper meaning into the visual.

Fans Link Prabhas' Joker Look To Arshad Warsi's Remark

The striking Joker-inspired appearance instantly drew comparisons to Arshad Warsi's podcast statement last year about Prabhas' portrayal in Kalki 2898 AD. Many online users believe the actor has now turned the criticism into a bold visual statement.

An internet user wrote on X, "#RajaSaab makers took Arshad Warsi's Statement too seriously #Prabhas is like a Joker man."

#RajaSaab makers took Arshad warsi Statement too seriously 🤣#Prabhas is like a joker man 🃏 pic.twitter.com/Uy5fJYICuH — Pooja_Varma 🕉️🚩 (@Sanskaari_girl) December 29, 2025

Another commented, "Finally, he has accepted that he is The Joker. Hats off to The Visionary Arshad Warsi #TheRajaSaab will break Jawan, Pushpa 2 record for sure."

Finally Joker has accepted that he is The Joker. Hats off to The Visionary Arsad Warsi

#TheRajaSaab will break Jawan, Puahpa2 record for sure pic.twitter.com/FSIo8yFtxz — Tabish SRK's JABRA FAN (@FabulousSRKFan) December 29, 2025

A third reaction read, "When Arshad Warsi Said Prabhas, You looked like a Joker, Prabhas fans went crazy, Now he himself showed himself as Joker. Nobody trolls them better than man himself."

When Arshad Warsi Said Prabhas You looked like a Joker ,Prabhas fans went crazy ,Now he himself showed himself as joker 😭

Nobody trolls them better than man himself 😂#TheRajaSaabTrailerpic.twitter.com/tlmDT0xsfb — 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞✨ (@_livlovlaugh) December 29, 2025

Yet another user posted, "Arshad Warsi was absolutely right-Prabhas truly looks like a Joker,"

“Arshad Warsi was absolutely right—Prabhas truly looks like a Joker 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Wh9aziJx7e — India's biggest lottery star Prabhas (@Mdimtiy92659179) December 29, 2025

What Arshad Warsi Actually Said About Prabhas In 2024

The conversation traces back to August 2024, when Arshad Warsi appeared on Samdish Bhatia's podcast and shared his disappointment with Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata."

The remark triggered backlash from fans, prompting Arshad to clarify that he was criticising the character design and not the actor.

Speaking to ANI later, he explained, "Everybody has their own point of view, and people like to interpret noise. I spoke about the character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor, and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it. And, when we give a bad character to a good actor, it's heartbreaking for the audience."

Despite the clarification, the debate has now resurfaced following The Raja Saab trailer 2.0.

The Raja Saab is slated for a grand Sankranthi release on January 9, 2026. Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal.