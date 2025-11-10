Shah Rukh Khan, Son Aryan Khan Arrive At Breach Candy Hospital To Meet Dharmendra

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday to visit veteran actor Dharmendra. The actor was accompanied by his elder son, Aryan Khan.

The father-son duo paid a visit to the legendary actor, who has been under medical observation for the past few days. Their presence at the hospital comes amid growing concern from fans and colleagues over the 89-year-old actor's health.

Earlier in the evening, Dharmendra's family members - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Tanya Deol - were also seen arriving at the hospital.

A while before Shah Rukh Khan's visit, Salman Khan had dropped by to check on the veteran star's condition.

Providing an update on her husband's condition, Hema Malini took to Instagram to share a message of reassurance and gratitude. "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," she wrote.

On the other hand, the statement shared by Dharmendra's family read, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

Dharmendra has been in and out of Breach Candy Hospital in recent days for health check-ups and observation.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in the films Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

