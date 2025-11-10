Hema Malini Arrives At Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai To Visit Dharmendra

Hema Malini arrived at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday evening to visit her ailing husband, Dharmendra. The film veteran, 89, is on ventilator support, sources close to the family told NDTV. After reports of the senior actor's health deterioration came to light, fans across the nation are wishing for his speedy recovery.

When asked about Dharmendra's health condition, Hema Malini told Hindustan Times, “We're hoping for his speedy recovery” after arriving at the hospital.

The actor was hospitalised over a week ago after he complained of breathlessness. In April, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery.

Dharmendra is very active on social media. In one of his latest Instagram posts, the actor is seen seated inside a tractor.

Sharing a suited picture of himself, Dharmendra wrote, "Aajkal gham e Dauran se door gham e duniya se door……..apne hi nashe mein jhomta hoon."

Dharmendra, one of the most celebrated matinee icons, is known for films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda playing the lead. The film is slated to be released on December 25.