Film Icon Dharmendra On Ventilator Support: Sources

Veteran actor Dharmendra is on ventilator support at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, sources close to the family told NDTV.

The actor, who was hospitalised over a week ago after he complained of breathlessness, will turn 90 on December 8, 2025.

In April, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery.

Dharmendra, who made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, started out his career playing common man roles in the 1960s in films such as Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke.

He later graduated to playing lead roles in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next cinematic appearance is Ikkis, fronted by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to be released on December 25.