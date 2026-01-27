Anil Sharma Reacts To Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan Honour: "One Only Wishes This Had Come Earlier"

Late actor Dharmendra has been posthumously awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to the film industry.

As congratulatory messages pour in for the He-Man of Bollywood, filmmaker Anil Sharma, who worked with Dharmendra in the 2007 release Apne wrote a heartfelt note remembering the legendary actor.

The director said that he wished that Dharmendra had been bestowed with the prestigious honour earlier, so that he could have accepted the Padma Vibhushan himself.

Taking to his official X handle, Anil Sharma mentioned, "Heartfelt congratulations to every admirer of @aapkadharam ji on his #PadmaVibhushan."

"One only wishes this honour had come earlier, when he could have accepted it himself… the joy would have been immeasurable. Yet the truth remains… some legacies rise above awards. The love, respect, and admiration Dharam ji received from generations is far greater than any title, medal or any award," the Gadar director added.

Several members of the entertainment industry flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini expressed gratitude to the Government for conferring the Padma Vibhushan award on her late husband, Dharmendra.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site, “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."

Additionally, Dharmendra's daughter and actress Esha Deol also expressed her delight in a special post that read, "Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award (folded hands emoji)."

Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after he complained of breathing difficulties. However, he was later discharged after receiving the required treatment.

He died on November 24 at the age of 89.

