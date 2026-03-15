Oscars 2026: Will Smith To Harvey Weinstein, Six Celebrities Banned From Academy Awards

The Oscars are one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, where the film industry gathers to celebrate movies and the people behind them. However, over the years, a few well-known names have been kept away from the prestigious event after serious controversies.

According to PEOPLE, so far, there are six people from the entertainment industry who are not on the guest list for the 98th Academy Awards, set to take place on March 15. The list includes actors, filmmakers, and other industry figures whose actions led the Academy to take strict action.

1. Carmine Caridi

One of the earliest cases was actor Carmine Caridi. According to PEOPLE, in 2004, the Academy removed him after he was found sharing Oscar movie screeners that are sent to members for voting. These screeners were later copied and circulated illegally.

Caridi later admitted that he had violated the rules and said he did not blame the Academy for the decision. The American actor died on May 28, 2019, at the age of 85 in Los Angeles following complications after a fall.

2. Harvey Weinstein

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was expelled from the Academy in 2017 after more than 80 women accused him of sexual assault, PEOPLE reported. The Academy strongly condemned his conduct and removed him from the organisation. Weinstein was later found guilty in court in separate cases and received prison sentences.

3. Bill Cosby

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was also removed from the Academy in 2018. The action came shortly after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a 2004 case, according to PEOPLE. Although his conviction was later overturned in 2021, the Academy had already expelled him based on its standards of conduct.

4. Roman Polanski

Director Roman Polanski was expelled in 2018. As per PEOPLE, Polanski had pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. He served time in jail but later left the United States before completing his sentence and has lived in Europe since then.

5. Adam Kimmel

Cinematographer Adam Kimmel was expelled in 2021 after reports revealed that he had past convictions related to sexual offences involving minors, according to PEOPLE. The Academy said its membership system depends on honesty from members and sponsors about such information.

6. Will Smith

Actor Will Smith is the most recent person to face a ban from the Oscars ceremony. During the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Nearly two weeks later, the Academy announced that Smith would not be allowed to attend the Oscars or any Academy events for ten years. In response, Smith said, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

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