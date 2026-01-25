Sunny Deol Spotted With Sisters Esha And Ahana For The First Time Since Dharmendra's Death

Actor Sunny Deol on Sunday met his step-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at the screening of his film Border 2 in Mumbai.

Before entering the venue, Sunny, Esha, and Ahana happily posed for the paparazzi. They shared warm smiles, with the Gadar actor standing between his sisters, his hands resting gently on their shoulders.

This marked their first public appearance together since their father, veteran actor Dharmendra, died last year.

Border 2, which released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one unified force. The film brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has recorded one of the biggest openings in recent times. He also stated that the war drama collected Rs 32.10 crore net in India on its opening day.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards 2026, with Dharmendra, who died on November 24, 2025, being named as an honouree for the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour.

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali village in Punjab's Ludhiana district, he was the son of Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, a school headmaster.

Drawn by his deep love for cinema, Dharmendra moved to Mumbai and made his film debut with the 1960 romantic drama Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, directed by Arjun Hingorani. Although the film failed commercially, it marked the beginning of his journey in the world he had long aspired to be part of.

He tasted his first commercial success in 1961 with Ramesh Saigal's Shola Aur Shabnam, followed by notable hits such as Mohan Kumar's Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy's Bandini (1963). The latter won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. In 1965, Dharmendra delivered another major success with Ram Maheshwari's Kaajal, co-starring Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar and Padmini.

His romantic hero image in the 1960s and early 1970s was defined by his striking looks, charming smile and expressive eyes, which resonated deeply with audiences. Films such as Aayee Milan Ki Bela, Ankhen, Neela Aakash, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Mohabbat Zindagi Hai, Pyar Hi Pyar and Mamta showcased his ability to portray emotional depth, longing and tenderness with effortless ease.

In 2023, he surprised audiences with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. With his role, he proved that age is truly just a number. A much-discussed highlight from the film was his kiss with co-star Shabana Azmi, a moment widely hailed as a tender and progressive portrayal of love in later years, which took audiences pleasantly by surprise.

He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, reminding a new generation of his effortless charm.

His last film, Ikkis, was released on January 1, 2026, just days after his death.

