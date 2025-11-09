Janhvi Kapoor's Cheeky Reaction To Shikhar Pahariya And Ananya Panday's Photo From Friend's Wedding Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The duo has never confirmed or denied their relationship but has kept the buzz alive with their frequent outings together. The latest moment that grabbed attention? Ananya Panday's picture with Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi's adorable reaction to it.

Recently, Janhvi, Ananya, and Shikhar, along with others, attended the wedding of Deeya Shroff and Mihir Advani in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Giving fans a glimpse into the wedding festivities, Ananya shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

What caught everyone's attention was the sixth slide, where Ananya was seen posing with Janhvi's rumoured beau. The duo looked regal while twinning in embroidered outfits.

In her caption, Ananya wrote, “The love of my life married the love of her life @deeyashroff @mihirmadhvani obsessed w u 2.” Janhvi Kapoor quickly dropped a cheeky comment that read, “6th slide,” followed by several upside-down face emojis.

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor had a hilarious reaction when a fan suggested a ship name for her and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya during a chat with Pinkvilla. The actress also made it clear that wedding bells are not ringing anytime soon.

When asked about marriage, Janhvi replied, "Mein abhi mere life mein bohot khush hoon. Multiplication ka abhi koi time nahi hai mere paas, na jinko aap refer kar rahe hain, na unke paas."

The fan cheekily asked, "Naam lene mein kya dikkat hai? Ulajh hai usme?" – a nod to her 2024 film Ulajh. Janhvi laughed and said, "Headline ban jata hai na phir."

The conversation took a fun turn when the fan suggested the ship name "Jassi" (Janhvi + Shikhar). Janhvi burst out laughing before saying, "Jassi? Oh no, I don't like that. How about ‘Janwar'?" Click here for the full story.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The movie featured Varun Dhawan as the male lead.