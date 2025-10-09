Janhvi Kapoor Rejects Fan-Made Ship Name With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: "No Jassi, No Janwar"

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, rejected a fan-made ship name with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya during a fun chat with Pinkvilla. Janhvi also clarified that marriage is not on the cards for her.

What's Happening

When a fan asked her about marriage plans, Janhvi said, "Mein abhi mere life mein bohot khush hoon. Multiplication ka abhi koi time nahi hai mere paas, na jinko aap refer kar rahe hain, na unke paas."

The fan teased her, "Naam lene mein kya dikkat hai? Ulajh hai usme?"

FYI, Ulajh is Janhvi Kapoor's film that released in 2024.

To this, Janhvi smiled and said, "Headline ban jata hai na phir."

'Jassi? Oh No, I Don't Like That!'

The fan took a step further. "Jassi"—short for Janhvi and Shikhar. "Jassi?" she repeated, visibly amused, before exclaiming, "Oh no, I don't like that. How about ‘Janwar'?"

An embarrassed and nervous Janhvi then cleared the air over her hesitation, "No, but arey yaar, main bohot aise ho jaati hoon jab aise sawal unke baare mein puche jaate hain, toh main nahi answer karti."

About Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress. His elder brother, Veer Pahariya, made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

What Janhvi Told About Shikhar On Karan Johar's Show

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi about dating Shikhar Pahariya, she replied, "I won't say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."