Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Slams Troll Who Targeted Him Over His Caste

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya recently slammed a troll who targeted him over his caste. Shikhar Pahariya shared some adorable pictures of his pet and Janhvi Kapoor from their Diwali celebrations last year. On those pictures, a user wrote, "Lekin tu toh Dalit hai (But, you're a Dalit)." Shikhar Pahariya didn't let the comment go unnoticed and clapped back at the user.

Sharing a screenshot of the post on his Instagram Story, Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset."

"Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity-concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself, because right now, the only thing truly 'untouchable' here is your level of thinking."

An excerpt from Shikhar Pahariya's Diwali post read, "Happy Diwali from us to you. May the arrival of Lord Ram bring a year of light and prosperity, may good reign over evil and may we have the strength and wisdom to always pick the path of righteousness - blessed are those who have the ability to help, uplift and protect those who need it."

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress. His elder brother, Veer Pahariya, recently made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor have neither denied nor accepted rumours of their relationship till date. However, they are often spotted together at parties, events, film screenings and family functions.