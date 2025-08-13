Janhvi Kapoor Sweats It Out To Prepare For A Song Shoot With Pilates

Janhvi Kapoor is known for prioritising fitness and her workout routines above everything else. The actress believes in feeling strong and empowered, which is reflected in her rigorous fitness regimen. Recently, her fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit, shared a throwback video of the Param Sundari actress training in Pilates before a song shoot. The clip showcased her dedication to both her work and staying fit and healthy.

Dressed in a navy-blue sports bra and black gym shorts, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen doing a single-leg deadlift on the reformer machine. This exercise challenges balance and stability while strengthening the core, glutes and hamstrings. The springs and pulleys of the reformer add resistance, intensifying the workout compared to a traditional single-leg deadlift.

Next, she performs a variation of the arabesque exercise on the reformer. It engages the core muscles and strengthens the hamstrings, glutes and quadriceps of the standing leg, as well as the extended leg.

She captioned the post, "Throwback to @janhvikapoor training on the day of her song shoot! Before every song, Janhvi makes sure to workout, feel strong and feel good #PilatesGirl."

If you are inspired by Janhvi Kapoor's extensive pre-shoot Pilates routine, here are 5 benefits of this workout

1. Improved Posture:

Pilates strengthens the core muscles that support the spine, leading to better alignment and posture. This can reduce aches and pains, especially in the back, and improve overall skeletal health.

2. Enhanced Core Strength:

The exercises focus on deeply activating and strengthening the core, including the abdominals, glutes, and muscles along the spine. A strong core provides a stable foundation, improving overall body control and helping to prevent injury.

3. Increased Flexibility:

Pilates helps build balanced muscular strength and improve muscle tone throughout the body. The controlled movements increase flexibility and range of motion.

4. Better Balance And Coordination:

By focusing on controlled, intentional movement and body awareness, Pilates improves balance, coordination, and stability. This can make daily movements easier and reduce the risk of falls, particularly in older adults.

5. Mental Well-Being:

The mindful nature of Pilates can help calm the nervous system, reduce stress and improve overall mental health. The physical exertion also releases endorphins, leading to increased energy and a better mood.

