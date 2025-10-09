Navjot Singh Sidhu Recalls Kapil Sharma's Early Days: "He Had No Hair, A Potbelly, Looked Like A 45-Year-Old"

Navjot Singh Sidhu recently returned to The Great Indian Kapil Show for its third season, joining Archana Puran Singh as a judge after six years. Sidhu opened up about Kapil Sharma's hardwork that has brought him such success today. He spoke about the comedian's life struggles and how far Kapil Sharma has come because of his talent.

What's Happening

Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke to Navbharat Times and stated how talent needs a platform to perform. In the same context, he cited Kapil Sharma as an example.

He said, "Talent without opportunity is meaningless. For example, Kapil Sharma used to work two days a week at Bhullar's theatre society for Rs 100. Then, when he first appeared on TV in 2006, he had no hair, a potbelly, and looked like a 45-year-old. But when he performed on a bigger platform, his talent shone. In the IPL, people also become stars overnight because they get a bigger platform."

He continued, "Following your passion isn't easy. Neither your parents nor society appreciates it. Parents tell you to become a doctor or an engineer. They stifle your aspirations and force you to study. Meanwhile, society is constantly trying to belittle you. So, you have to overcome this hurdle; the biggest disease in the world is worrying about what people will say."

When Navjot Singh Sidhu Met Former US President George Bush

Navjot Singh Sidhu further revealed how his one-liners are loved by his fans and thus have been termed as Sidhuism.

Recalling an anecdote of how former US President George Bush wanted to meet him after hearing about "Sidhuism", he continued, "When I was in the BJP, Sardar Manmohan Singh invited me to dinner. His PA called and told me that George Bush was coming and asked what Sidhuism was. He was told that whatever this man says becomes Sidhuism. So he said, 'I want to meet him.' When I went, he asked me to quote a line on positivity. I said, 'Keep your face towards the sun so you never have to see your shadow.' He laughed, but I didn't plan these things. I just speak from the heart, and people connect with it."

About Navjot Singh Sidhu

Back in 2023, Navjot Singh Sidhu took a sabbatical and a break from politics. The news came after his wife's cancer diagnosis. Earlier this year, he launched his YouTube channel and made his comeback on The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming on Netflix India. He will also be seen in the latest season of India's Got Talent as a judge.

In A Nutshell

Navjot Singh Sidhu recently opened up about how talent needs a platform to be showcased, and that without opportunities, it is meaningless. He also spoke about comedian Kapil Sharma's humble beginnings and how far he has come.

