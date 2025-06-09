Navjot Singh Sidhu Reunites With Kapil Sharma For <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>, Says "I'm Coming Home Again"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to be part of season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sidhu described his return as a homecoming and thanked fans for their support. Sidhu will appear alongside Archana Puran Singh on the Netflix series.

The makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Monday (June 9) announced that former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu will be part of the third season of the popular Netflix sketch comedy talk show.

The streamer shared the news on its official Instagram page.

"Ek kursi paaji ke liye please. Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar with the comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu & Archana Puran Singh. Watch them in the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21st June, at 8 PM only on Netflix," the post read.

Sidhu has served as a guest on Sharma's previous comedy shows Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Family Time With Kapil Sharma. He was replaced by actor Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 due to "political reasons".

Joining The Great Indian Kapil Show is like homecoming for Sidhu. Both he and Singh will be part of the series.

"Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like I'm coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more. I'm delighted that Netflix has managed to bring this bouquet of beautiful people together and we will bloom this season for audiences worldwide," the former cricketer said in a statement.

"A smile doesn't cost you a cent, but it is worth millions of dollars and The Great Indian Kapil Show is an instrument of god's goodwill to bring happiness to mankind - honoured to be part of it again. Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, Guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai! Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara, Mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai!" he added.

Sharma said he is looking forward to Sidhu's comeback.

"Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar and I'm so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules, the shayaris and masti. The mahaul is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple!" the host said.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season three is set to premiere on Netflix on June 21. It will also see series regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda return to the series.

(With inputs from IANS)