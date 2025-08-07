Over 25 Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe, 2nd Time In A Month

Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada's Surrey for a second time this month.

Two gangs - Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi - in posts on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least 25 gunshots were heard in the purported video of the attack that surfaced on social media.

A voice was also heard saying in the video, amid the crack of the gunshots, "... We had called the target, but he didn't hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai."

The Mumbai Police and other security agencies are looking into the matter, sources said.

The first attack at the comedian's newly opened Kap's Cafe happened on July 10, when some employees were still inside. No one was injured in the firing. At least 10 bullet holes were found in a window at the cafe, while another window pane was shattered.

Kaps Cafe has said they will stand "firm" against violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors.

The local police said they were aware of reports in the Indian media that claimed a Khalistani separatist took responsibility for the July 10 shooting.

After the first incident of firing at Kaps Cafe, a member of the terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) had said a participant at the comedian's show made some "humorous" remarks on the traditional dress and conduct of Nihang Sikhs, which hurt sentiments of the community.

The BKI terrorist, Harjit Singh Laddi, claimed responsibility for the July 10 firing.

The BKI is recognised as a terrorist outfit by the Canadian government. Laddi is also on the National Investigation Agency's most-wanted list.