Navjot Singh Sidhu Says Kapil Sharma Had A Potbelly, How The Comedian Lost 11 Kg In 63 Days

Do you remember how comedian and actor Kapil Sharma used to look when he first started with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star One? Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently one of the judges at The Great Indian Kapil Show, painted a memorable picture while reminiscing about the old days. The former Indian cricketer spoke about Sharma's struggles and called him talented.

He added, "Talent needs a platform and without opportunity, it means nothing." He further said that following one's passion is difficult because parents and society do not encourage it much. Reminiscing about the old times, he said that Kapil Sharma used to work at Bullar's Theatre for Rs 100. "Then, when he first appeared on TV in 2006, he had no hair, a potbelly, and looked like a 45-year-old. But when he performed on a bigger platform, his talent shone," he said.

Kapil Sharma, however, did not become a celebrity overnight. His sharp wit and funny jokes opened doors for him after his debut. In 2013, he graced Indian television with Comedy Nights with Kapil and instantly became a household name. He had his ups and downs before the show got rebranded for Netflix.

From his debut to hosting a show, Kapil Sharma transformed his personality. Not only did he grow more hair, but he also had stylists dressing him up in nines, and he lost around 11 Kg in 63 days. Reportedly, he followed a 21-21-21 rule, as shared by his fitness coach, Yogesh Bhateja, in older interviews. The rule calls for stretching, a mindful diet, and controlling smoking, drinking, and caffeine intake for 21 days.

