'Threatened 200% Tariffs': Trump Doubles Down On India-Pak Truce Claim

US President Donald Trump has touted his tariff threats as the real peacemaker between India and Pakistan during the military conflict earlier this year. Speaking to reporters as he flew to the Middle East ahead of a hostage-prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas, the American leader said he wouldn't have been able to "solve" eight global conflicts that he claimed to have ended.

He also talked about the ongoing border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and alluded that he would resolve the issue, as he is good at "solving wars".

"I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan. I said, If you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons, I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent," Trump said while speaking to reporters en route to Egypt for a peace summit where a truce between Israel and Hamas is expected to be finalised.

#WATCH | "...I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan, I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons. I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent...I said I… https://t.co/UejAFkcB0H pic.twitter.com/B5Zb7AjYTU — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

"I said I am putting tariffs. I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn't have tariffs, you could have never settled that war," he added.

India has repeatedly rejected the United States' claim of intervening in Operation Sindoor or the resulting ceasefire with Pakistan.

Since the truce was announced in May 2025 following Operation Sindoor, Trump has repeatedly claimed he played a monumental role in halting military escalation, often attributing it to his trade and tariff policy. New Delhi, however, maintains that the decision to pause hostilities was reached via direct talks between the military leadership of both sides, without third-party mediation.

On Shifting Focus

Trump further claimed that the Gaza ceasefire will be the eighth conflict which he has ended and alluded to shifting his focus to tensions between Kabul and Islamabad next.

"This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, It'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars," he said aboard Air Force One.

🇺🇸⚡US President Trump comments on the Afghanistan - Pakistan conflict, for the first time.



‘I hear there's a war now going between Pakistan and Afghanistan'



'I'll have to wait until I get back. I'm doing another one'



Donald Trump is enroute to the Middle East for the peace… https://t.co/ZtFpE2UeV6 pic.twitter.com/hi4k0c7RFu — Wolf Brief (@wolfbrief_) October 13, 2025

On Nobel Prize Snub

He further claimed his track record of solving conflicts was "pretty good", as he actively promoted himself for next year's Nobel Peace Prize nominations.

"Think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, and one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It's pretty good... It's an honour to do it. I saved millions of lives," he said.

Addressing his Nobel Prize snub, he said, "In all fairness to the Nobel committee, it was for 2024. This was picked for 2024. But there are those who say you could make an exception because a lot of things happened during 2025 that are done and complete and great. But I did not do this for the Nobel. I did this to save lives."