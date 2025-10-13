Israel, Hamas To Begin Hostage-Prisoner Swap, Trump Says "Gaza War Over"

Anticipation is built across Israel, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank today as Israel and Hamas are set to begin a hostage-prisoner swap in its breakthrough US-brokered ceasefire deal, with President Donald Trump declaring that the war is "over". This comes two years after a raging war, which was triggered after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing at least 1,200 people.

"The war is over, you understand that. This is going to be a very special time. Everybody's cheering at one time. That's never happened before. It's an honor to be involved - and we're going to have an amazing time," said Trump, who is headed to the Middle East to celebrate the ceasefire and hostage deal.

He added, "Everybody is happy, whether it's Jewish, Muslims, or Arabs. This is the first time they've ever seen that everybody is unified. We are going to Egypt after Israel, and we are going to meet all of the leaders of the very powerful and big countries, and very rich countries, and others, and they're all into this deal."

Trump also expressed confidence that the ceasefire would "hold", adding that Israel and Hamas were "all tired of the fighting".

Operation 'Returning Home'

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have launched an Operation 'Returning Home' - aimed at bringing back hostages held by Hamas.

In a post on X, the Israeli forces, citing their Chief of General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, said, "In a few hours we will all be reunited - one people, embraced and united. The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with the complementary diplomatic measures, constitutes a victory over Hamas. We will continue to act in order to shape a security reality that ensures the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians."

According to sources, Hamas will release the hostages - all living and dead - in three different groups through the International Red Cross. The first two groups are likely to be released by 10:30 am, and the third group an hour later.

However, an Israeli military official said that not all dead hostages held by Hamas are expected to return today. "Unfortunately, this is something we anticipate that not all fallen hostages will be returned," he said.