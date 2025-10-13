Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of Operation "Returning Home," aimed at bringing back hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

In a post on X, the IDF stated, "The IDF is now launching Operation 'Returning Home' to return our hostages from Hamas captivity. In a few hours we will all be reunited, one people, embraced and united."

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement calls for the release of the final 48 hostages held by Hamas, including about 20 believed to be alive; the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel; a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza; and a partial pullback by Israeli forces from Gaza's main cities.

Here Are The Live Updates On Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: