Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of Operation "Returning Home," aimed at bringing back hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
In a post on X, the IDF stated, "The IDF is now launching Operation 'Returning Home' to return our hostages from Hamas captivity. In a few hours we will all be reunited, one people, embraced and united."
The first phase of the ceasefire agreement calls for the release of the final 48 hostages held by Hamas, including about 20 believed to be alive; the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel; a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza; and a partial pullback by Israeli forces from Gaza's main cities.
Here Are The Live Updates On Israel-Hamas Ceasefire:
'We Will All Be Reunited': IDF On Operation 'Returning Home'
"Hostages Going To Live Their Lives Thanks To US": Vice President JD Vance
US Vice President JD Vance expressed his pride about the fact that President Donald Trump's Gaza peace deal was accepted and said that the Israeli hostages will be free thanks to the US.
In a post on X, he said, "It's an amazing thing...We should be proud of this team, we should be proud of our country, because these hostages are going to live their lives thanks to what the United States of America did."
Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Ready To Receive Hostages
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is ready to receive its hostages "immediately."
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just spoken with Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch. Prime Minister Netanyahu: 'Israel is prepared and ready to immediately receive all of our hostages,'" read a post from his office on X.
In another post, the Israeli PMO quoting Netanyahu, wrote, "Citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters, this is an emotional evening, an evening of tears, an evening of joy. Because tomorrow, children will return to their border."
Israeli Military Calls It 'Victory Over Hamas'
Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, described the operation as a major achievement following sustained military and diplomatic efforts.
"The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with complementary diplomatic measures, constitute a victory over Hamas," Zamir said.
He added that Israel "will continue to act in order to shape a security reality that ensures the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians."