'Trump, Teleprompters Working Beautifully': Israel Mocks Malfunction At UN

US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday as Hamas handed over the 20 surviving Israeli hostages under a breakthrough ceasefire agreement.

Upon his arrival in Tel Aviv to address the parliament, Trump was welcomed with a two-and-a-half-minute-long standing ovation, with lawmakers clapping and cheering for him and the members of the Knesset guard playing trumpets as the American leader joined in clapping.

The president was welcomed at the Israeli parliament by its speaker, Amir Ohana, who said, "Welcome to Jerusalem. Welcome to the Knesset. We've been longing for this day."

During his speech, Ohana quipped about an incident at the United Nations General Assembly where Trump complained about receiving only a "bad teleprompter and bad escalator" from the UN.

"Your team has checked the teleprompter, and it is working beautifully," Ohana said.

"You stand before the people of Israel not as another American president but as a giant of Jewish history," Ohana said.

😆Amir Ohana reminded Trump about the non-functioning teleprompter during his speech at the UN General Assembly and assured him that the prompter in the Israeli Knesset was "working beautifully."

Trump, during his address at the 80th session of the General Assembly in New York, had said, "I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working."

"I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble," he said, in his first United Nations address since returning to the White House.

Trump was accompanied to the Israeli parliament by his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had in the White House.

"Donald Trump is the greatest friend that the state of Israel has ever had in the White House. No American president has ever done more for Israel," news agency AFP quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Trump, who is on a brief visit to Israel, arrived on Air Force One to a red carpet in Tel Aviv on Monday. After his address at Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, he will head to Egypt for a ceremony to make the ceasefire plan.

"The war is over; you understand that. This is going to be a very special time. Everybody's cheering at one time. That's never happened before. It's an honor to be involved - and we're going to have an amazing time," said Trump, before arriving in Israel to celebrate the ceasefire and hostage deal.

He added, "Everybody is happy, whether it's Jewish, Muslims, or Arabs. This is the first time they've ever seen that everybody is unified. We are going to Egypt after Israel, and we are going to meet all of the leaders of the very powerful and big countries, and very rich countries, and others, and they're all into this deal."

In Tel Aviv, a huge crowd which gathered to support hostage families erupted in joy and tears as news broke of the first hostage releases.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel is due to release nearly 2,000 prisoners held in its jails.

"Welcome home," Israel's foreign ministry said in a series of posts on X, hailing the return of the hostages.

Under the agreement, Hamas is also due to return the bodies of the 27 hostages who died or were killed in captivity, as well as the remains of a soldier killed in 2014 during a previous Gaza conflict.

Among those Israel was due to release in exchange are 250 security detainees, including many convicted of killing Israelis, while about 1,700 were detained by the Israeli army in Gaza during the war, news agency AFP reported.