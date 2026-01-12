"No Conversations With US": Cuban President Refutes Trump's Claim Of Talks

Cuba's leader said Monday there were "no conversations" with the United States, after President Donald Trump urged the communist-ruled island to "make a deal" or pay the price.

"There are no conversations with the US government except for technical contacts in the area of migration," Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on X after Trump said the nations were in talks following the US military toppling of Havana's leftist ally Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

Trump on Sunday urged Havana to "make a deal" soon, pledging to cut off all oil and money Venezuela had provided before the arrest of Maduro in a lightning raid on January 3.

Washington has imposed economy-crippling sanctions on its island neighbor for decades, but Trump has ramped up the pressure in recent days.

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

Trump provided almost no details about what potential deal he was referring to.

Diaz-Canel retorted angrily that "no one" would tell Cuba what to do, adding Monday that relations with the US "must be based on international law rather than hostility, threats, and economic coercion."

