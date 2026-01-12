Who Is Sergio Gor, US Ambassador Pushing India-US Trade Talks

Trade negotiations between the United States and India resume this week, with US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor saying that Washington and New Delhi are determined to push for a bilateral agreement despite ongoing tariff tensions. The next round of talks begins on Tuesday.

Speaking on his first day at the US Embassy in Delhi, Gor said India is important to US global interests. "The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels," he said.

Gor, also the Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, said US President Donald Trump may visit India by next year. He described Trump's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “real” and said (tariff) differences between the two countries can be resolved.

"No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect, and leadership to the table," he said.

Who Is Sergio Gor?