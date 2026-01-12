Who Is Sergio Gor, US Ambassador Pushing India-US Trade Talks

Trade negotiations between the United States and India resume this week, with US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor saying that Washington and New Delhi are determined to push for a bilateral agreement despite ongoing tariff tensions. The next round of talks begins on Tuesday.
Speaking on his first day at the US Embassy in Delhi, Gor said India is important to US global interests. "The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels," he said.
Gor, also the Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, said US President Donald Trump may visit India by next year. He described Trump's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “real” and said (tariff) differences between the two countries can be resolved.
"No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect, and leadership to the table," he said.
Who Is Sergio Gor?
- Sergio Gor was born on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The country was still part of the Soviet Union. His birth name was Sergey Gorokhovsky. During his childhood, he moved with his family to Malta, where he spent his early years before relocating to the US.
- In 1999, his family migrated permanently, after which he continued his education in the US. In the early 2000s, he completed high school in Los Angeles. In 2008, Sergio Gor graduated from George Washington University with a bachelor's degree in political science and international affairs. During his university years, he became active in conservative student politics, participated in the College Republicans, and founded the campus chapter of Young America's Foundation.
- In 2008, he supported John McCain's presidential campaign and began working with the Republican National Committee. In the years following 2008, Gor worked in the US House of Representatives, serving in communications roles for lawmakers including Steve King, Michele Bachmann, and Randy Forbes.
- In 2013, he joined Senator Rand Paul's political organisation, RANDPAC, where he served as spokesman, communications director, and later as deputy chief of staff and foreign policy adviser. In 2020, Sergio Gor became chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. Later in 2020, he began working closely with Donald Trump Jr as a consultant.
- In 2020, Gor and Donald Trump Jr co-founded Winning Team Publishing, a conservative publishing company that released several books associated with Donald Trump.
- Gor also worked as a fundraiser and as an amateur DJ, including hosting and officiating events at Mar-a-Lago and private functions such as weddings. In 2022, Sergio Gor became a senior adviser to MAGA Inc and also took charge of the super PAC Right for America.
- In November 2024, Donald Trump appointed Gor as Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. In August 2025, Sergio Gor was nominated as the US Ambassador to India and as Special Envoy for South and Central Asia.
- Gor speaks multiple languages, including Maltese, Spanish, and Russian, and has travelled to more than 85 countries.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world