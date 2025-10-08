Meet Sergio Gor, Trump Aide Approved By US Senate As Next Envoy To India

Sergio Gor has been appointed the next Ambassador of the United States to India, the US Senate has confirmed. The 38-year-old was approved in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators supporting his nomination and 47 opposing it, despite the ongoing US government shutdown.
Serving as Director of Presidential Personnel, Gor was nominated in August by US President Donald Trump. He will also take on the role of Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.
Among others, Paul Kapur was confirmed as Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs and Anjani Sinha as Ambassador to Singapore.
Who Is Sergio Gor?
- Sergio Gor was born Sergey Gorokhovsky on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, then part of the Soviet Union. He moved as a child to Malta. His family migrated in 1999, and he completed high school in Los Angeles. Gor graduated from George Washington University, as per his LinkedIn profile. He participated in College Republicans and founded the campus chapter of Young America's Foundation.
- He supported John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and worked for the Republican National Committee. Gor served as spokesman and communications director for Representatives Steve King, Michele Bachmann, and Randy Forbes. In 2013, he joined Senator Rand Paul's PAC, RANDPAC, becoming spokesman, communications director, and deputy chief of staff.
- In 2020, he became chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee and then worked with Donald Trump Jr as a consultant and book publisher. Gor and Trump Jr founded Winning Team Publishing and released several books about Donald Trump.
- He also worked as an amateur DJ, including officiating events at Mar-a-Lago.
- In 2022, he became a senior advisor to MAGA Inc. and led the PAC Right for America. In November 2024, Trump appointed him director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. This August, he was nominated as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. In October, the US Senate confirmed him as the next Ambassador to India.
