Meet Sergio Gor, Trump Aide Approved By US Senate As Next Envoy To India

Sergio Gor has been appointed the next Ambassador of the United States to India, the US Senate has confirmed. The 38-year-old was approved in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators supporting his nomination and 47 opposing it, despite the ongoing US government shutdown.

Serving as Director of Presidential Personnel, Gor was nominated in August by US President Donald Trump. He will also take on the role of Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Among others, Paul Kapur was confirmed as Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs and Anjani Sinha as Ambassador to Singapore.

Who Is Sergio Gor?