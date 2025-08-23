Who Is Sergio Gor, Donald Trump's India Ambassador Pick

US President Donald Trump on Saturday named White House personnel director Sergio Gor as ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. Trump said Gor is a "great friend" who "has been at my side for many years".
5 Points On Sergio Gor
- Sergio Gor, 38, was born in Uzbekistan when it was still in the Soviet Union before moving as a child to Malta.
- After attending university in the US, Gor became active in Republican Party politics and worked with Rand Paul, currently the Senator for Kentucky.
- Gor has also worked as a fundraiser and as an amateur wedding DJ.
- Gor and Donald Trump Jr also ran a publishing company, Winning Team Publishing, which published two of the US President's books.
- He had been tasked with vetting Trump's choices for administration positions, including the president's nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA - a bid that was withdrawn in June.