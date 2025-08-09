<i>Son of Sardaar 2</i> Vs <i>Dhadak 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Film Leads The Race

Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, premiered on the big screens on August 1. The film, led by Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is the sequel to Ajay's 2012 hit Son of Sardaar.

Sharing the same release date is the Shazia Iqbal directorial Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. The movie is a spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's 2018 romantic drama Dhadak.

Now, let's discuss how both films have fared at the box office.

On Day 8, Son of Sardaar 2 minted Rs 1.15 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 34.15 crore. Son of Sardaar 2 witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 10.48 per cent on its first Friday, August 8, added the report.

To break it down in detail, Son of Sardaar 2 registered an occupancy of 5.59 per cent in the morning shows, followed by 8.75 per cent in the afternoon shows. The evening screenings recorded 10.78 per cent, while the audience footfall for night slots was the highest, standing at 16.79 per cent.

In comparison, Dhadak 2 earned Rs 60 lakhs on its first Friday, reported Sacnilk. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 17.30 crore. Dhadak 2's Hindi occupancy rate on Day 8 (August 8) was 12.94 per cent.

On a more detailed note, Dhadak 2 recorded the highest footfall during the night shows, recording 17.60 per cent occupancy. The afternoon screenings came right behind at 12.78 per cent, followed by the evening screenings at 12.69 per cent. Meanwhile, the morning shows registered the lowest occupancy and stood at 8.70 per cent.

Son of Sardaar 2, produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios, also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles.

Meanwhile, in Dhadak 2, Saurabh Sachdeva, Zakir Hussain, Deeksha Joshi, and Vipin Sharma are seen essaying crucial roles.